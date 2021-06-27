Sunrise to sunset views light up this large, modern condo in the newly constructed Verdante at Lincoln Park in downtown Portland

Luxury amenities: gym with a variety equipment, guest room for friends and family, shared deck with green roof, indoor parking with EV charging capability

Extensive storage, superior sound suppression and state-of-the-art energy efficiency

Just a handful of units remain in this exciting new building that is ready for immediate occupancy

From the corner of Franklin and Congress, where the slope heads down to Casco Bay or up to Munjoy Hill, Verdante presents a fresh façade for Portland. Inside, residents share a luxurious, modern lifestyle—a semi-automated parking machine maximizes space in the garage, the shared rooftop deck overlooks Casco Bay, the fitness room offers a full array of equipment and there’s a professionally managed guest room.

Ten-foot ceilings and enormous windows bring the outdoors into Unit 402, which has views of sunrise over Casco Bay and sunset over Lincoln Park and City Hall. The floor plan includes two large bedrooms with ensuite baths, an open kitchen/dining/living space, two additional rooms for guests, an office or hobby space, and a half bath. The main living area is a clean slate, with full-access kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and Bosch appliances. Near the gas fireplace is a dry bar including a wine fridge, and access to a private deck.

Verdante was developed by Portland-based NewHeight Group. With over 40 years of national and local experience developing condos, they have become known for their exhaustive research of current building materials and trends as well as using cutting-edge, modern construction methods, like Verdante’s green roof, to create beautiful living spaces.

The location for this newest project is perfect, in a neighborhood immediately adjacent to Munjoy Hill, the Old Port and the Arts District. Residents can reach multiple grocers, boutiques, parks and the city’s best restaurants on foot. With only four units remaining, now is the time to take a closer look at Verdante.

To learn more about Unit 402 and other remaining units, visit verdantecondos.com or call 207-536-0821.

