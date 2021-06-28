CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor’s hustle and heart will be missing from Cleveland’s lineup for a while.

Naylor will need surgery after gruesomely breaking his right ankle Sunday in Minnesota during a frightening collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement.

Naylor, who has been a clutch hitter and bright spot for the Indians, smashed into Clement in the fourth inning of the Indians’ 8-2 loss. Naylor was sprinting toward a shallow pop in right by Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco when he hit Clement as the players were trying to make the catch.

The Indians said Naylor has a “closed” fracture and dislocation.

Naylor spent the night at Hennepin County Medical Center. He’ll travel to Ohio on Monday, accompanied by trainer James Quinlan and be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic this week by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz.

The team did not give a timetable for Naylor’s return, but similar injuries require up to two months to heal.

The impact with Clement spun Naylor, whose right foot was planted awkwardly underneath him. Naylor immediately reacted in pain, rolling around and pounding his fists into the grass while calling for help.

His leg was placed in an air cast and the 24-year-old was carted off the field on a stretcher as his shocked teammates consoled Clement and gathered themselves.

“It was heartbreaking, man,” catcher René Rivera said. “It’s hard. A guy like him, a nice guy in the clubhouse. Really a lot of energy, positivity and seeing him go through that was really tough. You could tell the whole dugout was really in shock.”

HALL OF FAME: Josh Rawitch will become president of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 9 after spending 27 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball Advanced Media.

Tim Mead left the Los Angeles Angels after 40 years to become Hall president on June 24, 2019, taking over from Jeff Idelson, who had held the job since 2008.

Mead announced on April 16 he was quitting in mid-May. Idelson returned as interim president May 15 and will stay on the job until Rawitch starts, the Hall said.

