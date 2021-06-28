Barbara Ives, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, left this world on Jan. 20, 2021. She was born Oct. 6, 1930 to Frederick and Bertha Swanson in New Bedford, Massachusetts. She grew up in New Bedford and Padenarum.

As an enterprising young girl she would catch shiners and fiddler crabs and sell them to the fisherman. She was a Girl Scout mariner and learned to sail, going on many adventures over to Cuttyhunk with her friends. Her first job, at age 10, was turning the carousel to open the drawbridge over the Apponagansett River. The job was offered only to boys, so Barbara tucked her hair under her cap and presented herself as “Bobby.”

Barbara graduated from high school at age 16 after skipping two grades. She was drawn to the arts: painting, sketching, and textile design. She enrolled in the Swaine School of Design and on to the New Bedford Textile Institute. She then took a job at Wamsutta where she had weaving lessons and pattern design in Wamsutta Mills Design Department. She then got an opportunity to work for renowned textile designer Jack Lenore Larson.

In 1951 she met her perfect match, Bill, at a USO dance. They soon got engaged, married in 1953, and raised five children. Over the years, Barbara became interested in antique restoration, chair caning, and upholstering. After opening an antique shop with a friend, she sold many beautiful pieces. She was also a very talented seamstress and artist. Her beautiful watercolors grace the walls of her and her children’s homes and were featured in Tourist and Town from time to time. She also displayed her artwork at several local art shows in Kennebunkport.

Aside from her love of the arts, she was an avid collector of rocks and loved scouting around on the islands in Cape Porpoise by boat. Barbara enjoyed all her many interests, but mostly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara and Bill retired to Kennebunkport in 1987 after answering an add for caretaker position at The Mainstay Inn and Cottages, which they enjoyed for 15 years. They bought a house in Kennebunkport after that, and stayed busy with projects which they always enjoyed doing together.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Bertha Swanson, her brother, Carl Swanson, and her beloved husband, William Ives. She lived 10 years without the love of her life, and they are finally reunited. They are both missed very much by their family, including their children, Morgan Ives (Dawn), Cordelia Ives (Bob), Suzanne Wildes (Peter), Peter Ives (Mai) and Elizabeth Rickard (Stephen), nine grandchildren, Arthur, Candace, Michael, Sally, Ali, Mackenzie, Nicole, Elena, and Minmin, and five great-grandchildren, Ruby, Gabriel, Esme, Nellie and Everett, all of whom loved them very much. Barbara is also survived by her dear cat, Maxie, who now resides with family.

Donations in Barbara’s name can be made to Safe Haven Humane Society and Thrift Shop at 1784 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090.

A private family celebration of life is planned for this summer. Barbara Claire Ives was one in a million.

