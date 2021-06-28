The American Red Cross says it is experiencing an ongoing and severe blood shortage. The organization is urging donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets –to donate and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Appointments can be scheduled using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Brunswick: July 2, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive; July 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St.; July 6, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road; July 14, 1-5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row.

Freeport: June 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St.; July 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St

Bath: July 7, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion, 200 Congress Ave.

Topsham: July 6, 1-6 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way.

West Bath: July 9, noon to 5 p.m., West Bath Fire Department, 192 State Road.

