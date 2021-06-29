SCARBOROUGH – Ernest Marsten Carmolli, 87, died in Scarborough on June 26, 2021. He was born Jan. 10, 1934 in Medford, Mass., the son of Aldo and Florence Hodgdon Carmolli.

He graduated from Medford High School in 1951, and began employment with the David W. Mann Company of Lincoln, Mass. as a machinist. In 1955 he took a leave of absence to enlist in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the Army Band and spent his service years playing throughout the country.

Upon his discharge, he returned to the Mann Company. During this time he received an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology. He remained with the Mann successor company, GCA Corporation until 1984. He then started his own company, Alpine Precision, Inc. In 1996 he retired to Maine.

Ernest played French Horn with the Medford High School Band, and in duets with his grandfather at church services. In his retirement he played with the Fanfare Band, the Casco Bay Concert Band, the All-Star Band, and the Italian Heritage Club Concert Band. In addition to music, Ernest enjoyed sailing, square dancing, woodworking, golf, photography and summering in Boothbay Harbor. He was a member of the United Brethren Lodge A.F. & M. of Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Ernest is survived by his wife the former Ethel Pacillo; his daughter Linda Beals (Joseph) of Orleans, Mass., his daughter Lisa Cornette (Stephen) of Nashua, N.H., and his son Lawrence Carmolli (Darlene) of Chelmsford, Mass., his stepdaughter Melissa Cleaves of Portland, and his stepson Lt. Col (Ret.) Jon Cleaves (Theresa) of Lansing, Kan.; his grandchildren, Kevin, MacKenzie (Greg), Dana (Spencer), Brendan, John, Elena, Tyler, Chiara, Jordan, Olan’ and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Jane Ribble of Birch Harbor, Maine and brother David Carmolli (Judy) of Miami, Fla.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Maralyn Galloway of Medford, his sisters Dorothy Koski of Lincolnville, Carole Heard of Dallas, Texas; and granddaughter Tamara Highfill of Lansing, Kan.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford, Mass. on Friday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m.

