AUGUSTA – Peter E.

Horton, 70, formerly of South Portland, died peacefully on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Capitol City Manor, following a long illness. His family was by his side.

Peter was born in Portland on Feb. 22, 1951, the son of the late John S. and Mary E. (Morris) Horton. He attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1969.

For his entire working career, Peter worked as a machinist, including jobs with Reese Corporation, Irwin Company and W.H. Nichols.

In his spare time, Peter loved playing the lottery especially scratch tickets, he was a black coffee aficionado and never try to fool him with decaf. He was an avid New England Team sports fan and especially loved the Patriots and listening to the Red Sox games on the radio, he had a great sense of humor and would occasionally borrow a sister’s car, sometimes returning it in one piece and sometimes not.

Peter was a lifelong communicant of the Catholic Church. Following a stroke, and unable to use his right side, Peter taught himself to be left handed by using colored pencils and adult coloring books. He did amazing drawings, many of which his sisters still have. His greatest enjoyment in life came from his sisters, just ask them. Peter will be remembered as hilarious, challenging, charismatic and friendly. Punk, as he was so lovingly referred, was a great brother.

The family wishes to thank the residents and staff of Capitol City Manor for the love, care and friendship shown to Peter during his stay with them. They also thank Beacon Hospice for the dignity and compassion shown to Peter during his final days.

He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Patricia Caselden and a brother, Richard Horton. He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Horton of Bangor, three sons, Andrew Horton of Falmouth, Joseph Horton of Hawaii, and Ryan Horton of Connecticut; six sisters, Peggy Marston of South Portland, Ann Horton of South Portland, Barb and her husband Dana Williams of Yarmouth, Fifi and her husband Michael Vessey of Portland, Cathy and her husband Cameron Boyd of Canada, Theresa Horton of South Portland, two brothers, Michael and his wife Evelyn Horton of South Portland, and John Horton of Biddeford; three grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway,

South Portland. The family kindly requests all attendees to wear a mask for all services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME. To view Peter’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish make contributions in Peter’s memory to:

Capital City Assisted Living

Activity Department

313 State St.

Augusta, ME 04330 or

Beacon Hospice

5 Community Dr. Suite A

Augusta, ME 04330

