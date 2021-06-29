BOSTON, Mass. — Joseph James Shortsleeves, 21, of Biddeford, gained his wings on June 22, 2021, at Boston Children’s Hospital after a short illness.

Joseph was born on January 27, 2000, in Biddeford, the son of Erica Herring of Biddeford and James Shortsleeves, of South Portland and the brother of Nicole Shortsleeves, of Denton, Texas.

Joseph and his pal Woody graduated from Biddeford High School in 2019. After the two graduated, they both partnered up and became full time cowboy hat makers. Shortly after, they both became ranchers, where they took on professional bull riding.

Since day one, Joseph and Woody were always up for an adventure. They went on camping trips with family, to Pine Tree Camp with friends, and Boy Scout Camp with their Scout friends. Their many activities included surfing the waves, hitting homers on the baseball field, horseback riding, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing, sailing, biking, hiking, competing in the Special and Swimming Olympics, and winning championships at bowling competitions. Joseph and Woody were also well-known for their Halloween costumes.

Joseph (and Woody) is survived by: his mom, Erica Herring; his sister, Nicole Shortsleeves; his father, James Shortsleeves; his grandparents, Butch and Debra Dadmun of Casco; his great-grandmother, Joyce Hurt of Casco; his two best friends, Hailey and Izzy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by: his great-grandfather, Bernard Hurt; an aunt, Gene Hurt; an uncle, Uncle Shawn; and his grandparents, Diane and Arthur Shortsleeves. Joseph will be sadly missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Joseph’s life will be in the near future.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, July 1, 2021. A live stream of the service may be accessed under the Service details in his Obituary & Events tab at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

