When the Maine Mariners open their third season of minor-league hockey in October, they will do so as an affiliate of the Boston Bruins.
The Mariners confirmed the long-rumored partnership, first reported by the Press Herald yesterday, on Wednesday morning at Cross Insurance Arena. After two seasons as the ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, the Mariners reached an agreement with the Bruins, whose ECHL farm club had been the Atlanta Gladiators since 2015.
The deal means that Portland is now home to three farm clubs of Boston-based sports teams. The Sea Dogs are Double-A baseball partners with the Red Sox and the newly-renamed Maine Celtics are G League basketball partners with the Boston Celtics.
The original Maine Mariners played in the American Hockey League starting in 1977, and first partnered with the Philadelphia Flyers and then the New Jersey Devils before a five-season run as a Bruins affiliate. That franchise subsequently moved to Rhode Island to become the Providence Bruins, who remain Boston’s top farm club.
On Tuesday, the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen announced they had partnered with the Rangers.
