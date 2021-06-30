FALMOUTH – Brian Eugene Wilson, 76, passed on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Falmouth, of natural causes.

He was born in Portland in September of 1944 to Roderick and Francis Wilson. Brian grew up and lived in Cumberland, before moving to Raymond with his wife Diane in 1993.

Brian graduated from Greely High School in 1962; he then served as a heavy equipment mechanic in the Korean War for the US Army. After the Army, he worked for 10 years as a builder, and then worked 25 years for the Highway Dept. in his hometown of Cumberland. He retired and continued to work as a mechanic, heavy machinery operator and truck driver before fully retiring at 68.

Brian was a loving father, husband, Papa and friend always willing to help everyone. He enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, ATV riding, and mostly spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed woodworking and doing projects around the house.

Brian is survived by his sons, Todd Wilson, Dean, Kelly and Lydia Wilson, Mark, Patti, Ashley, Morgan and Lacy Wilson; his stepson, Ray Levesque and Matt Selligman, his stepdaughter, Maxine and AJ Merritt, Nic, Tiffany and Eli Dennis, Adam Dennis, and Erik Dennis.

He was predeceased by his wife Diane Wilson, his brother Lloyd Wilson; and his parents Roderick and Francis Wilson.

