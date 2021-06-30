SOUTH BERWICK – Jacquelyn R. Brooks, lovingly known as ‘Jackie’, left her family and friends Friday June 25, 2021. Born August 2, 1933 in Dracut, Mass. to Daniel and Louise (Sturgeon) Hilliard, she was in the middle of a crew of seven siblings. She also had a half-sister, Phyllis Weberson.

Her family moved to South Berwick, Maine from Lowell, Mass. in her high school years. That is where she would meet the love of her life and best friend, Vernon ‘Buddy’ Brooks. They enjoyed 62 years of a happy marriage doting on their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family is truly what they lived for!

Jackie was an extremely hard worker who spent her career at various area shoe factories. She completed her working years as a valued foreman at Duchess Footwear right here in her hometown of South Berwick. She made numerous friends during her time at the factory and throughout her life whom she remained in close contact with after she retired. Her generosity and caring were limitless. She was renowned for helping others, even those she didn’t know.

Jackie had an extreme sense of humor and was known for her personal wisecracks such as; “Have bag – will travel!”, “I’ve been kicked out of better places!”, “Don’t threaten me with a good time!” and others not fit to print. Many times, Buddy, shaking his head, would be heard saying, “Oh Jackie!”

In her earlier years, she could be quite the mischief maker with any random sibling brave enough on any given day to accompany her. One incident in particular involved her remaining sibling Nancy Pebbles and husband Tom at the former Pease A.F.B. Enough said here to protect the not so innocent! (Smile) Even though she was 99% a law-abiding citizen she was known to on occasion to get behind the wheel of some unsuspecting vehicle for reasons justified only by her. Fortunately, these happenings were rare and all survived unscathed.

Our beloved girl was a shop-a-holic and was always dressed to the nines! This could be frustrating when we would be on a tight schedule only to hear, “I just need to change one more time.” Any female in the family could call in a moment’s notice requesting just the right garment or accessory and be guaranteed it would be in Jackie’s expansive closet.

She loved special holidays and family traditions that spanned the years such as Friday night hot dog suppers. This particular ritual was so impactful it has been carried on by her eldest daughter Marcia with Sunday night suppers at her home that have spanned many years and continue to this day! No one could compete with her often requested macaroni and cheese, fried haddock, and pepper steak subs.

Although Jackie is no longer physically present, she has left a legacy of devotion, kindness, integrity, humor and love of family that will be carried forward by those fortunate to call her; ‘Mom’, ‘Sister’, ‘Nana’, ‘Great-Nana’ and ‘Friend’!

She is survived by two daughters, Marcia Syvinski of South Berwick and Dawn Brownell. She leaves five cherished grandchildren, Paula Renaud (Billy Renaud) of South Berwick, Jessica Morley (Christopher Morley) of Houlton, Valerie Currier (Chad Currier) of Berwick, Daniel and Jarrod Brownell. Her extended family includes eight great-grandchildren, Johnathon, Rebecca and Kayla Renaud; Phillip, William, Jacquelyn (her namesake) and Thomas Morley, and Blake Currier. Also, her sister Nancy Pebbles and husband Tom of Anderson, S.C.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Vernon ‘Buddy’ Brooks and cherished son-in-law Michael Syvinski. She is also predeceased by brothers, Daniel Hilliard, Robert Hilliard, James Hilliard and Gordon Hilliard, as well as sisters, Barbara Hilliard Smith and Julia Hilliard Weare.

Memorial services are under the direction of Johnson’s Funeral Home in North Berwick, Maine. Due to irreconcilable family circumstances calling hours are split. Friends and acquaintances of Marcia Syvinski and family, may call Friday July 2 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Friends and acquaintances of Dawn Brownell and family, may call Friday July 2 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Private family burial Saturday July 3.

Family flowers only please.

If you wish to honor Jackie’s memory, we ask you to please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine or perform a random act of kindness

in memory of Jackie

