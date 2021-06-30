Founded July 5, 1939, Seashore Trolley Museum is the world’s first and largest electric transit museum, located in southern Maine. The museum has put out an invitation to celebrate the 82-year milestone.

The first 100 guests on Sunday, July 4, will receive a sweet, individually wrapped treat made by Talula’s ComforTable as part of the price of regular admission.

Seashore Trolley Museum’s mostly outdoor campus has been an appreciated venue for guests and families of all ages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit the campus on Wednesdays through Sundays this season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a trolley ride on the museum’s heritage railroad and tour several exhibits and displays. Cool off in the museum’s newly climate-controlled Visitors Center exhibit room.

The museum is also hosting other fun events for the whole family in July.

Free Story Time: Every weekday from July 12 to Aug 27 at 11 a.m. Volunteer readers from the community will read to families for 30 minutes in the climate-controlled Visitors Center. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy following the event or purchase tickets to ride the trolleys (operating Wednesday through Sunday).

Thursday July 1: Canada Day. Admission is free for Canadian citizens. The Pump Car will be out for rides, weather permitting.

Saturday, July 3: Boston Day. Special behind-the-scenes tours of the world-class Boston collection. Hot dog and Table Top Pie lunch included in ticket price. Purchase event tickets at https://bostonday.eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, July 7: Ice Cream Night. Take an evening trolley ride and enjoy an ice cream sundae with all of the fixin’s; 50 percent of the proceeds benefit the United Way of York County. Purchase event tickets at https://icecreamnight.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, July 10: Moxie Day at Seashore. All of Maine’s statewide Moxie events have been canceled this season … except for Moxie Day at Seashore Trolley Museum. Join us for a “lite” version of the traditional museum event. Free samples of Moxie and Diet Moxie included in admission.

Wednesday, July 14: Ice Cream Night. Take an evening trolley ride and enjoy an ice cream sundae with all of the fixin’s; 50 percent of the proceeds benefit the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust. Purchase event tickets at https://icecreamnight.eventbrite.com.

Saturday/Sunday July 17-18: Business Member Appreciation Days. Seashore Trolley Museum Business Members and their employees get in free for the weekend. Free door prize raffles with prizes for all guests to enter. The Pump Car will be out for guests to experience.

Wednesday, July 21: Ice Cream Night. Take an evening trolley ride and enjoy an ice cream sundae with all of the fixin’s; 50 percent of the proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity York County. Purchase event tickets at https://icecreamnight.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, July 24: Connecticut Day at Seashore. Connecticut residents get in for 50 percent off. Trolleys from Connecticut will be featured.

Sunday, July 25: Minnesota Day at Seashore. Minnesota residents get in for free.

Wednesday, July 28: Ice Cream Night. Take an evening trolley ride and enjoy an ice cream sundae with all of the fixin’s; 50 percent of the proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Kennebunk. Purchase event tickets at https://icecreamnight.eventbrite.com.

Seashore Trolley Museum requires face coverings on operating trolleys for all guests, ages 5 and older. Guests may request to be boarded on trolleys with physically distancing in place. To read more about the COVID-19 policies in place and to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.trolleymuseum.org/events.

