Carmine C. Dolce of Alfred died too young, but peacefully, at home on June 16, 2021. He was 51 years old.

He was born Feb. 13, 1970 in Manhattan, New York, to Barbara and Carmine T. Dolce. CC, as he was known, was the baby of the family, always smiling, always a charmer. He was the beloved husband of Tasha Dolce, and much-loved father of Bianca and Giana, stepdaughter Briana Irwin of Slate Hill, New York, all of whom survived him and miss him deeply. His most important roles were being the best husband and father.

He is also survived by his parents, of Kennebunk; a sister, Laura Dolce (David O’Connell), of Kennebunk; brother, Thomas Dolce, of Livingston Manor, New York; beloved nephew Carmine, of Alfred, New York, and as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Visiting hours were held Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A Funeral Mass was celebrated Monday at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Burial followed in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Dolce Children’s Educational Fund, c/o Peoples United Bank, 100 Main St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit CC’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.