Maureen Gaspar 1937 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Maureen Gaspar passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2021 at the age of 83. She was welcomed to Heaven’s gates by her husband Ray Gaspar who passed away peacefully with her by his side on Jan. 11, 2016. Together they are survived by their four loving children, Jeff Gaspar, Terry Gaspar, Kimberly Benefield, and Brian Gaspar. They also are survived by nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; as well as Ray’s brother, Adelbert Gaspar. All of us feel extremely lucky to have had both Ray and Maureen as the glue that held the family together. Many other close friends and family mourn their loss as well. Ray spent four years active duty in the Navy during the Korean War. He also spent 20 years in the Naval Reserves, eventually retiring as a lieutenant commander. During this same time he also worked in intelligence for the Department of Defense in Washington D.C. He also spent 20 years at Supship in Bath where he then retired in 1992. Maureen was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was always available to listen to anyone who needed to talk. Her caring hands were felt by all who knew her along with her pets and plants. She was an amazing Nana to anyone and everyone her grandchildren and children brought around. She will be remembered by so many things, but mostly her remarkably kind loving heart and willingness to openly love and accept anyone no matter the situation. Her career as a nurse began right out of high school. She trained at Maine Med, followed by working in the Alexandria Virginia Hospital, as well as Parkview Hospital then retired as a nurse consultant with the Steven’s Home in Brunswick. Ray and Maureen did a lot of traveling over the years but most of all loved to spend time with family or have a nice game of golf with friends. They together will forever be missed by so many. On July 9, they are going to be laid to rest at 10 a.m. with a graveside service including military honors. Their service is open to all who would like to attend. The service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery located at Civic Center Drive (street location) 143 Blue Star Ave., Augusta. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in their honor to Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

