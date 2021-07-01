BRIDGTON – JoAnne Stansfield Diller, 81, teacher, adventurer, and mentor, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 27, 2021 in her beloved home on Highland Road in Bridgton.

JoAnne was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Washington D.C. to Edgar A Stansfield of Pueblo, Colo. and Stella Josephine Brossard Stansfield of Rigby, Idaho. In 1949 she moved with her family from Bethesda, Md. to Denver, Colo.

JoAnne graduated from Bradford College (1959), University of Colorado (1961), and received an M.A. from Stanford University (1963). After completing her degree at Stanford, she drove her green Volkswagen Bug east to Casco, Maine, where she spent her summers directing the waterfront for The Luther Gulick Camps (Little Wohelo). She returned to Colorado each fall to teach middle school in Frisco, Colo. and then in Denver. She purchased land and built herself a house in Frisco, but continued her annual summer trips east. It was during her summers as a camp counselor that she met David Peter Diller III. JoAnne and David were married 1970 in Denver, Colo., and settled into a new home on Cottage Street in Bridgton.

After moving to Maine, she donated much of her time and leadership to community service. She served as a trustee for WCBB, Maine Public Television, for six years and lead its annual fund drive; she served as co-chair of fundraising for The Bridgton Public Library, where she was integral in ensuring the proceeds of Bridgton’s annual 4 on the 4th road race support the library; she served for six years on the board of Bridgton’s Northern Cumberland Memorial Hospital; she served for four years, two as chairperson, for the Bridgton Conservation Commission. In later years, she worked tirelessly on the campaign with two of Bridgton’s conservation non-profits, Loon Echo Land Trust and Lakes Environmental Association, to set aside 66 acres in downtown Bridgton to protect their natural resources and share them with the public through Pondicherry Park.

Teaching, mentoring, and helping others brought JoAnne joy, and she continued to do all three throughout her life. Ever the camp counselor, she was at home with a clipboard and whistle, and in her element when planning trips, projects, or events. As an outdoor enthusiast and conservationist, one of her very favorite roles was her over 25 years as a volunteer with the Appalachian Mountain Club, leading hikes, sharing natural history, and advising others on local trails throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

JoAnne was a mentor to many, with a special affinity for supporting young women and mothers, aspiring hikers and skiers, and outdoors people. She found so much joy in the outdoors, and in sharing it with others. Even as it got harder over the last few months, she continued to go on short hikes, snowshoes, and ski outings with friends.

In her final days, JoAnne reminisced about her many adventures and the special friendships made along the way. Pizzazz (JoAnne’s trail name) section-hiked the 2190-mile Appalachian Trail from 1997 to 2003, completed Vermont’s 272-mile Long Trail, hiked New England’s 100 highest mountains, including all its 4000 foot peaks. Always in search of another adventure, she completed a cross-country bike ride from San Diego, Calif. to Saint Augustine, Fla. with a group of women in 2006, and completed the Mississippi River Trail, from Lake Itasca headwaters, MN, to Venice, LA from 2008 to 2011. JoAnne traveled locally, nationally, and internationally with family and friends, occasionally splurging for nice accommodations, yet also drawn to rustic hostels and small group tours where she could easily engage with other travelers.

Above all, she was a positive, wise, kind, and loving wife, mother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David; son, J. Peter Diller and his wife Gemare Falzarano, of New York, N.Y., daughter Amy Diller Kelsey and husband Anton Kelsey, of Underhill, Vt.; grandson Henry; one niece, three nephews; and eight grand-nieces and -nephews. JoAnne was predeceased by her older brother, James Stansfield.

In her final days, as she gazed out her window at Pleasant Mountain, she repeatedly said to those around her, “I’ve had a great life”.

A celebration of her great life will take place Sept. 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Bridgton.

Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home in Casco where online condolences may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Memorial contributions in JoAnne’s honor can be made to:

Loon Echo Land Trust

8 Depot St. Suite 4

Bridgton, ME

(loonecholandtrust.org/donate/)

Guest Book