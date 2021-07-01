The Scarborough Public Library summer hours, from July 1 through Labor Day, are:
• Monday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturday — 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Sunday — Closed
