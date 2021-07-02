AUGUSTA — An Augusta man was arrested Thursday night when a Jefferson Street apartment caught fire after he allegedly set off fireworks inside it, police say.

Gerald Stackpole, 44, was charged Thursday with arson and taken to the Kennebec County jail, where bail was set at $20,000 cash.

According to a news release from Shannon Moss, Maine State Police spokesperson, fire investigators alleged Stackpole intentionally set off fireworks in the apartment where he was living. Other tenants in the apartment put the fire out with fire extinguishers and a garden hose.

Stackpole left the scene, according to the release, and was eventually located by the Augusta Police Department, which assisted with the investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.

Stackpole was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

