Summer calls with the Maine Backyard Campout

Join the Windham Parks and Recreation department as it celebrates the second annual Maine Backyard Campout over the weekend of July 9-11.

July is National Parks and Recreation Month and this is the perfect way for families to enjoy the wonders of the great outdoors right in their own backyards. If you don’t have a tent, you can set up camp in your living room. Be as creative as you like. The first 20 families who register to participate will receive a free campout kit from the Parks and Recreation department and all who register will receive game and activity suggestions. There will also be a statewide Backyard Campout tent-decorating contest and a photo contest. For more details on this fun way to spend a weekend exploring the wonders of nature, call the Windham Parks & Recreation department at 892-1905.

Timely advice for parents

The past year has been a trying one for parents and children alike. Moms, dads and caregivers are tired and overstimulated and at times it seems very difficult to get their children to behave. Windham resident Sarah MacLaughlin has written a book entitled “Raising Humans with Heart” that offers parenting advice to help moms and dads as they make their way through these post-pandemic times. It is a poignant 100-page read that parents will find inspirational. For more information on the book, contact the author at [email protected]

