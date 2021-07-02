BIDDEFORD — Mrs. Beatrice M. Roy, 85, of Biddeford passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Seal Rock in Saco.

Mrs. Roy was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Biddeford to Joseph and Jeannette Lafargue Gagnon. She attended local Schools. She married Leo A. Roy at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach on Oct. 11, 1952.

Prior to her retirement in 1990, she was employed at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as a work controller.

She owned and operated “Bea’s Roomtel” at Old Orchard Beach from 1972 to 1988, and the “A T Shirt” company from 1984 to 1988.

Beatrice and her husband, Leo took great pride in their Franco-American heritage and were active members of Richelieu Club Nord de Boston for many years, participating in both local and international events.

She remained a faithful member of the Catholic community in the Biddeford/Saco area, most recently attending St. Joseph Church.

Beatrice loved her family and often boasted about helping to raise her three nephews. She was passionate about genealogy and spent a great deal of time annotating family photos with names, locations and dates to ensure the legacy of her loved ones. She also adored animals and pampered the many dogs she adopted throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by: her husband, Leo Roy; sister, Doris Guay; sister, Therese J. Vigue; and brother, Conrad Gagnon.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews and several friends.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

