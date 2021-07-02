Scarborough Middle School closed its school year out on June 18 with the eighth-graders collecting and organizing over 200 summer items for Maine Needs that were delivered on Friday. Maine Needs is a new nonprofit in Portland that helps individuals and families in Maine meet their basic material needs by providing donated clothing, hygiene products, household items, and other necessities. Maine Needs focuses their work on those starting life over from scratch: domestic abuse survivors, asylum seekers, and those facing financial hardships. The students made Summer Fun kits to help kids be active, get outside and have fun during the summer in Maine filled with shovels and pails, chalk, soccer balls, bubbles, frisbees, and jump ropes. As of October 2020, Maine Needs became a 501c3 and opened a free community donation center in Portland. After a unique year, this was a great way to help the school come together for the community and help others.

