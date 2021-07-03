CAPE NEDDICK –

Rick was born on March 28, 1945 in York, Maine, the son of the late Richard S. Knight, Sr. and Barbara Helen Weare. He died June 27, 2021.

He attended York High School, where he played football, graduating in 1963. He then attended Maine Maritime Academy, graduating with the class of 1967.

Rick served as a marine engineer in the Merchant Marine, traveling the world nine times. This period, as well as his time at Maine Maritime Academy, provided ample material for many interesting stories, which he loved to tell to his friends and family.

Fishing out of Perkins Cove in Ogunquit for over 40 years, Rick first had a dragger, the “Barbara Helen”, and later his lobster boat, the “Michelle D”. Rick loved being on the water, and deeply treasured the friendships and brotherhood that he had with the other fishermen in the cove.

A natural-born inventor, Rick was always thinking of ways to solve problems or to make something work better. Through his ingenuity and hard work, he was awarded three United States patents and a Canadian patent. This inventive and entrepreneurial spirit shone through in all parts of Rick’s life, and he was the type to truly make things happen.

Rick also enjoyed cutting firewood and maintaining the fields with his tractor. He loved his family dearly, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them, especially his grandchildren, whom he enjoyed giving nicknames, such as “Aldie” (Alden) and “Quad” (Richard S. Knight IV).

Always ready for a good conversation or story, Rick had an incredible wealth of historical knowledge of the area in which he grew up and that he loved, and the people and events that shaped it. His genuine and kind nature made him a delight to talk to and to know.

Rick is survived by his wife, Michelle; his son Richard S. Knight III and daughter-in-law Kristina and two grandsons Richard and Noah, his son John Weare Knight and daughter-in-law Tessa and grandchildren Alden and Hazel.

In lieu of flowers,

donations to the:

Maine Lobsterman’s Association

are greatly appreciated

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous