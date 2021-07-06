Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Mon. 7/12 5 p.m. Broadband Committee
Mon. 7/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Recreation Center
Wed. 7/14 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 7/8 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Mon. 7/12 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Fri. 7/9 10 a.m. Community Wellness Committee Human Services Subcommittee
Mon. 7/12 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 7/13 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 7/8 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Thur. 7/8 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee
Mon. 7/12 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Tues. 7/13 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 7/13 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 7/14 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 7/13 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 7/15 6 p.m. Events Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 7/12 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Tues. 7/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee Town Hall
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 7/8 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Fri. 7/9 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Subcommittee Work Groups
Mon. 7/12 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 7/14 7 p.m. Committee on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Wed. 7/14 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 7/15 7 p.m. School Committee
Thur. 7/15 7 p.m. Town Council
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
