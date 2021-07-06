Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon.  7/12  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Mon.  7/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Recreation Center

Wed.  7/14  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  7/8  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon.  7/12  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Fri.  7/9  10 a.m.  Community Wellness Committee Human Services Subcommittee

Mon.  7/12  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  7/13  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  7/8  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Thur.  7/8  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Mon.  7/12  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Tues.  7/13  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  7/13  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  7/14  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  7/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  7/15  6 p.m.  Events Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  7/12  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Tues.  7/13  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  Town Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  7/8  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Fri.  7/9  8 a.m. and 9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Subcommittee Work Groups

Mon.  7/12  7 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  7/14  7 p.m.  Committee on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed.  7/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  7/15  7 p.m.  School Committee

Thur.  7/15  7 p.m.  Town Council

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles