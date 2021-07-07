Championships for city of Portland Majors baseball and softball teams were bestowed last week.

The baseball champion is Brunos.

The team consists of coach Rusty Groh, back row left, Anthony Profenno, Gus Groh, John Eisenhart, Julian Lee Mills, Greyson Walker and manager Casey Lawrence, as well as Ben Sidhu, front row left, Julian James, Henry Paquette, Cole Barringer, Miles Lawrence and Cal Day.

The softball champion is Otto’s Pizza.

The team consists of coach Carlo Bufano, back row left, Iris Bufano, Nora Lewicki, manager Andrew McBrady, Bella McBrady, Helena Boothby, Rachel LaSalle, Naomi Small, Alexis Turner, Kamryn Moss, Penelope Knowles and coach Mike McCullum, along with Lili McCullum, front row left, Sadie Brown, coach Jen Nelson (Coach), Olivia Johnson, Ruby Jordan and Liv Carter (not pictured).

