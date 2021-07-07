LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles Dodgers have canceled Trevor Bauer’s bobblehead night and pulled his merchandise from their team stores in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.

The Dodgers confirmed the moves Wednesday, saying in a statement that the team “did not feel it was appropriate” to have a bobblehead night or to sell Bauer merchandise “while investigations continue by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department.”

Fans at Dodger Stadium had been scheduled to get their first bobblehead doll of Bauer on Aug. 19. Merchandise featuring his name or likeness is no longer available in the Dodgers’ team stores or the club’s online shop.

Pasadena police and MLB are both investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

Bauer’s co-agent has claimed his client’s interactions with the woman were wholly consensual. A hearing related to the protection order is scheduled for July 23.

Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season.

He was placed on a seven-day paid administrative leave by MLB last Friday, and Manager Dave Roberts has said the Dodgers do not expect Bauer to return to the team after the seven-day period ends. The Dodgers already are planning their rotation past the All-Star break without Bauer, who is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.

• Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left elbow inflammation.

Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18.

TIGERS: Rookie center fielder Daz Cameron was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right big toe, and right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Cameron got hurt when he ran into the wall when tracking fly balls before the start of a three-game series in Texas. The IL move was retroactive to Monday, when he was scratched from the starting lineup before the series opener.

Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18, has been on the IL since after his last start on June 5 because of a strained right forearm.

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment to make room for the return from the injured list of outfielder Adam Engel.

The 32-year-old Eaton, in his 10th major league season, batted .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 games. He had five homers and 28 RBI in his second stint with the White Sox, whom he played for from 2014-16. Eaton spent the previous four years with the Washington Nationals, winning a World Series with them in 2019.

HOME-RUN DERBY: The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots for next week’s slugfest at Coors Field in Denver.

Gallo has 23 homers after going deep two more times Wednesday, with shots of 462 and 440 feet to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game span. The 27-year-old right fielder wasn’t in the derby when he was an All-Star for the first time in 2019, but homered on the only pitch he saw in the game.

The 22-year-old Soto, a first-time All-Star, began Wednesday with 10 home runs. He announced his participation on Instagram before the Nationals played at San Diego.

The two will compete Monday with Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

CUBS: The Cubs placed struggling right-hander Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness and recalled righty Cory Abbott from Triple-A Iowa.

In a 15-10 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Arrieta matched the second-shortest start of his big league career, lasting just 1 2/3 innings for his second straight outing. He gave up seven runs, tying a season high, and six hits after getting hit hard in Chicago’s 15-7 loss at Milwaukee last week.

The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is 0-5 with a 9.67 ERA in eight starts since winning at Pittsburgh on May 25. For the season, Arrieta is 5-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 17 starts.

ATHLETICS: Closer Trevor Rosenthal will have season-ending surgery for a torn hip labrum.

Manager Bob Melvin said Rosenthal will have the surgery in Colorado on Tuesday.

Rosenthal signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Athletics this offseason, but hasn’t played all year after having thoracic outlet surgery in April.

The 31-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.

