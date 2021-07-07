WOODSTOCK, Ga. – Carmella Ida (Amoroso) Clement,71, of Woodstock, Ga., passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Ms. Clement was born on August 16, 1949, in Portland, Maine to Phillippo and Diana Amoroso. She graduated from Portland High School in 1967. She began a career in banking at Sun Savings and Loan, and continued a career in finance at Consumer Credit Counseling Service both in Maine and later in Atlanta, where she moved to in 2005 to be close to her daughter’s family. For the past four years she has worked in the front office at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, where she was a loving and supportive resource to students, family, and staff.

Ms. Clement always gave back through service to such organizations as the Boys & Girls Clubs and Junior Achievement. She mentored young people in her role as a Big Sister, and taught personal finance and credit to youth and adults through programs she had written and developed. Ms. Clement was active in her neighborhood, she served on the Montclair HOA for many years, and she proudly ran the community website to make sure all of her neighbors had the opportunity to be involved with one another. She loved playing cards with her friends. She was a big New England Patriots fan, and loved to talk about football. But her greatest joy was her family. They were the love of her life.

Ms. Clement is survived by her daughter, Tracy Carpenter and husband Michael, their daughters Natalie and Lauren, all of Marietta, Ga.; siblings Vincenza (Stanley) DeMerritt of Olde Fort, Tenn., Francis (Kathleen) Amoroso of Portland, Maine, Ralph (Jean) Amoroso of South Portland, Maine, and Phillip (Anne) Amoroso of Camden, Maine; countless nephews, nieces and cousins that she loved greatly.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in Kennesaw, Ga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Portland, Maine, with interment at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta has charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations

can be made to:

The Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia

801 Dominican Dr.

Nashville, TN 37228-1909

Guest Book