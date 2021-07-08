Episcopal Bishop to visit Bailey Island
The Right Rev. Thomas Brown, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Maine, will be the celebrant this Sunday, July 11, at All Saints by the Sea summer chapel on Bailey Island. The historic chapel, founded in 1916, is located on Washington Avenue. The service begins at 9:30 a.m., and all are welcome.
Daily Vacation Bible School at Bible Baptist Church
The Bible Baptist Church at 143 Beechnut Hill Road in Wiscasset invites children in first through seventh grades to attend their Daily Vacation Bible School program. It will be held 6-7 p.m. Monday through Friday evenings, July 19-23. The theme is the “Armor of God.” There will be Bible lessons, games, crafts and snacks.
All Saints Chapel. Orr’s Island, will begin its 121st summer of Episcopal services at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. For more information, call (207) 833-7745.
If you still have a listing of all area churches, please list:
ALL SAINTS CHAPEL (Episcopal)
9 Cooper Lane, Orr’s Island
Sunday services 9 a.m. thru September
