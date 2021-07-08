SACO — A graduating senior at Thornton Academy in Saco has received a college scholarship for her commitment to providing community leadership.

Olivia Hand of Saco, was recognized with a $500 scholarship from the Chenette Scholarship Fund. The Spirit of Service Scholarship is awarded to a Saco student who has demonstrated a passion for helping others, strong leadership skills, and has worked to improve the community outside of the school’s campus.

“Olivia has been a compassionate leader in the classroom, on the field, and throughout the community,” said Justin Chenette, the nonprofit’s president and founder. “I’ve seen up close her dedication to putting the needs of others first without regard to credit or attention.”

While a student at TA, Hand volunteered with a local food pantry, assisted with various community events as a member of the National Honor Society, was an Honorary Senate page, and served as the Varsity Volleyball captain.

She even earned the Presidential Service Award for Community Service. Hand will attend Stonehill College this Fall.

For more information about the scholarship and to donate to help future students, visit www.ChenetteScholarships.org.

Suzanne Hanvey, a senior at Thornton Academy who is also enrolled in the Old Orchard Beach Alternative Education and Youth Program, has been awarded a $2,500 Mainely Character Scholarship sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution.

Hanvey was among 14 recipients selected from 375 applicants statewide and will use the funding to attend York County Community College in the fall, where she plans to study wildlife conservation.

Twenty-four hardworking and kind student-members have officially been selected as recipients of Northeast Credit Union’s 2021 Scholarship Awards.

Within the scholarship program, $40,000 was awarded to student-members in New Hampshire and Maine who displayed exceptional leadership, compassion, and commitment to academics as well as their communities.

This year, the program awarded students from 19 different schools.

Gabriel LaSalle, Old Orchard Beach High School, was one of those awarded the 2021 Love Your Community Scholarship.

A graduating senior at Old Orchard Beach High School has received a college scholarship for his volunteer work and interest in business.

Garrett Dupee of Old Orchard Beach, was recognized with a $500 scholarship from the Chenette Scholarship Fund. Their Future Entrepreneur Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Old Orchard Beach High School that plans to major in business, hospitality management, a vocational trade, or tourism-related field.

“Garrett steps up to the plate to lift up those around him while setting an example for his fellow peers,” said Justin Chenette, the nonprofit’s president and founder. “He is someone with an entrepreneurial eye towards the future and I know he will achieve anything he sets his mind to.”

While a student at OOB High, Dupee was on a fundraising committee for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital juvenile diabetes fund, volunteered with Saco Bay Rotary and the Ride for Autism, was a member of the National Technical Honor Society, as well as coached and announced various youth sports.

He even earned a full semester of college credits by completing a small business management certificate from York County Community College.

Dupee will attend Thomas College this Fall to obtain degrees in business administration. He hopes to own a small business in the future.

For more information about the scholarship and to donate to help future students, visit www.ChenetteScholarships.org.

