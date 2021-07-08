Lloyd W. Robinson, 88, a lifelong resident of Kennebunk and well- known real estate developer, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, in Kennebunk.

Lloyd was born March 12, 1933, in Kennebunk, the son of Charles W. and Mildred Irene Shackford Robinson, and is a 1951 graduate of Kennebunk High School.

It was in high school where Lloyd met the love of his life, Frances M. Lewia, whom he married March 7, 1953, and have shared 68 happy years together both in Kennebunk and Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Lloyd is a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1953-1955 during the Korean War.

Upon his discharge, he returned to Kennebunk and began building homes, eventually purchasing property, and developing the land for the growing town, including Kennebunk Pines and Fieldcrest Drive. Lloyd planned and developed Merrifield Drive neighborhood, one of the largest developments at that time in Kennebunk which stretches from Route 1 to Kennebunk High School. He also operated Robinson Realty office as part his development business, as well as building and operating four professional buildings. He was still operating the TD Bank building at the time of his passing.

He had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, playing shuffleboard, and boating and boatbuilding, In his 70s, Lloyd used his craft to build three more boats for his son, his daughter and his wife, which she named “Love Bug.”

Active in the community, Lloyd recently received his 50-year medal from Arundel Lodge 76, AF & AM. He was also a member of Maine Consistory, 32 degree Scottish Rite, Kora Shrine in Lewiston, its Moped parade unit and the York County Shrine Club, Royal Order of Jesters, a former member of Kennebunk Rotary Club, a long-time active member of Arundel Yacht Club and Maine Board of Realtors.

Lloyd is predeceased by his brother Ronald Robinson.

Survivors include his loving wife, Frances, of Kennebunk, his son, Gary Robinson and his wife, Cathy, of Yarmouth, daughter, Cinda Soderlind, of Kennebunk, five grandchildren Lindsey, Ben, Jamie, Leanne and Kristen, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Norman Robinson, sister-in-law Chris Robinson, brother-in-law, Bob and wife Pat Lewia, and brother-in-law Dick and wife Donna Lewia, and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, with a Masonic Service at 5:45 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Chapel Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lloyd’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.