Ocean Park Educational Bureau will hold its 66th Annual Bazaar and Luncheon on Wednesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a rain date of July 22, on Curtis Lawn, Temple Avenue in Ocean Park. Tables are available, call Nancy Kenney at 978-502-2615. Crafts, gifts, a children’s table, a white elephant table and a snack bar will be featured.

The Annual Flea Market and Lawn Sale will be held Wednesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a rain date of Aug. 19, on Curtis Lawn, Temple Avenue in Ocean Park. There will be a great assortment of items, to benefit the Educational Bureau. Tables are available, contact Nancy Kenney at (978) 502-2615.

