KENNEBUNKPORT – What should Kennebunkport look like in 2030? The Growth Planning Committee, charged with updating the Comprehensive Plan, wants input, and is hosting an event on July 26 at the Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave. The information-gathering event will be held outside.

“We aspire to a plan that puts our community on a sustainable path, and one that is responsive to the challenges posed by a changing climate,” the committee said in a release.

They are inviting people to take part in the workshop that begins with registration at 5:45 p.m., followed by the forum from 6 to 8 p.m.

Among the topics expected to be discussed are the strength and vulnerabilities of the town’s infrastructure, housing, local economy, transportation, tourism, waterfront access and the protection of cultural and natural resources.

Participants are asked to RSVP by July 16 at www.kennebunkportcp.info

The website contains information about the Comprehensive Plan process from its origins in 2019, when the town contracted with Tom Morgan and Liz Durfee to update the plan. Durfee owns EF | Design & Planning, LLC, in Newmarket, New Hampshire. Morgan does business as TZM Planning in Portsmouth. Several drafts of the 21-chapter plan are available for viewing.

In addition to the July 26 event, a workshop is planned for September, with a date and location to be announced.

The Comprehensive Plan is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

