GORHAM – Merle Ann “Annie” Chapman passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 21, 2021. Annie was born in 1945 in Portland, the daughter of Helen (Collis) Chapman and Alfred P. Chapman, Jr.

Annie was a long time member of the First Parish Congregational Church in Gorham and spent many years in the choir. She loved her gardens and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In the Early 1970s she won an international cooking championship for her “Maine Stew”. She was an avid bowler for many years and loved to Dance.

Annie leaves behind a daughter, Darcy Bellmare Jordan and her partner Glenn Spaulding, a son, Christopher Bellmare, a daughter, Shari Estes, a son, James Preston; and Annie’s partner and lifelong friend, Sam Band.

She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Nick, Joel, Valencia, Keenan, Aliza Linnea, Katherine, Prudence, Dianna, Flannery and Martin. She is so sadly missed by her beloved Ella.

The family would like to extend their love and thanks to Hospice, Home Instead and the Doctors that went above and beyond for her – Dr. C. Lu-Emerson and Dr. C.DeMars.

A celebration of Annie’s life will be held at a later date. To express condolences and to participate in Annie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, Annie would appreciate a donation to any smaller,

local Animal Shelter

