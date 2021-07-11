Police are asking for help located 55-year-old Wendy Lewis of Freeport, who was last seen via security camera footage around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 in Brunswick at the Dunkin’.

On July 8 at around noon, Lewis’s vehicle was found by police at the end of a driveway on Salt Pond Road in Bristol, Maine. Police say that Lewis has no known connection to the Bristol area.

A search of the area is currently underway by Maine Marine Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s department.

According to a social media post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department, Lewis is described as 5’3″, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. According to the same post, Lewis’s last phone activity was in the Bristol area around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Freeport Police Department at (207) 865-4800.

