CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Jay died June 23, 2021 in the tender care of Transitions hospice. He was born April 12, 1935 to Earle and Edna Boomer in Lubec, Maine and grew up from age 10 in Southwest Harbor, Maine.

Jay attended Pemetic High School, served three years in the Army and graduated from UMO as a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Jay taught biology and coached three seasons of boys and girls athletics in Island Falls, followed by driver’s ed in Sanford.

While skiing at Mt. Aga- menticus in York, Maine he met Priscilla Rogers. They married after a four-month courtship and loved each other for 56 years. In Maine, they lived first in Washington County, then in York County, raised two wonderful children and had a variety of farm animals and gardens.

Jay retired in 1996 from teaching industrial arts at Mount Desert Island High School. He built much of the family furniture, home additions, the family house in Wells, made small boats and carved wooden birds. Jay loved to salmon fish and deer hunt.

Jay and Priscilla moved to Chapel Hill, N.C. in 2014 to live near their daughter and her family. Living after him and loving him forever are his wife Priscilla, daughter Kimberly Ring (John), son James Earle Boomer (Mindy), his sister Jean Emerson, four grandchildren and three nieces.

A memorial service for the family was held on July 5 in Chapel Hill.

Online condolences at

CremationSocietyNC.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Transitions Life Care

http://www.transitionslifecare .org/donate/ or:

﻿Great Works Regional Land Trust of South Berwick, Maine

http://www.greatworkslandtrust.org/contribute or:

﻿Duke Dementia Family Support Program

﻿dukefamilysupport.org/giving/

Guest Book