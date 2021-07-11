GORHAM / PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – David Libby, 70, passed away on July 3, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Portland, ME, a son of Walter and Jeanette Libby.

David was surrounded by his wife of 49 years, his two daughters, three sisters, and other very close family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Tracey Libby of Portland and Misty Libby of Alaska and Hawaii.

To express condolences and to participate in David’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

