PORTLAND – Christopher P. Boucher, 50, of Brighton Avenue, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

He is the son of Romeo A.J. and Joan M. (Hey) Boucher of Westbrook.

Visiting hours celebrating Chris’ life will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Chris’ memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

