The Brick Store Museum was founded by American artist Edith Cleaves Barry in 1936 and part of its nonprofit mission is to celebrate local arts and artists, in addition to local history and culture.

Every month in the summer (June through September), the museum invites the public to celebrate and explore various forms of art after hours. The program, simply called, Art Night!, is free and takes place on the third Friday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m.

July’s Art Night!, set for Friday, July 16, will include:

Illustration Institute’s The Art of Mending, now on view in four exhibit galleries;

Peggy Johnson: A Jeweler’s Life & Legacy Show, featuring Maine metalsmiths, in the museum’s contemporary art gallery;

A free art activity (for all ages) celebrating the museum’s upcoming Steampunk Fair;

and museum book & shop sale.

Art Night! is made possible through the museum’s business partners: Kennebunk Savings Bank, Clark Insurance, Huntington Common, Hussey Seating, Home & Away Gallery, Pizzazz Pottery, Deering Lumber, Duffy’s Tavern & Grill, Waldo Emerson Inn, The Old House Parts Co., Huston & Co. and Weirs Buick GMC.

