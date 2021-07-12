An independent audit of the management structure at Maine’s largest power provider has found the organization faces challenges but is likely equipped to overcome them.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission ordered the review of Central Maine Power’s management in January 2020. The order followed an investigation of the utility’s rates.

Liberty Consulting Group of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, performed the audit of CMP, which is a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Avangrid. Liberty released its audit on Monday and found that Avangrid is not “a fundamentally or irredeemably flawed operation.”

However, the audit also states that it found “a number of structure and management contributors to service problems that CMP has experienced since 2016.”

Public utilities commission chairman Philip Bartlett said in a statement that the commission is “seeking comments from the public and interested parties on the report and will determine appropriate next steps, which could include a formal proceeding, once we have more fully reviewed the report and any comments filed.”

David Flanagan, executive chairman for CMP, said the report “recognizes that CMP is on the right path to overcome the organizational challenges that impacted our service to customers in the past.”

