John Balentine’s definition of “real” American is confined to jingoist rhetoric about being willing to “fight for our freedom” and “measuring up to the Founders’ vision” (“Do you still desire freedom?”, July 1).

That vision was for landed, white men to be free of foreign oppression. Balentine remains callously apathetic to the 400-year-old struggle of African Americans and Native Americans to be free in this “land of the free and home of the brave.”

Until he is stopped for “driving while white” or followed around a store because of his color, will Balentine and other Tucker Carlson wannabees understand that “real” Americans are also racist and traitorous. Just asked the Jan. 6 mob.

Stephen Romanoff

Falmouth

