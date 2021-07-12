Vivian Tremblay died peacefully at her residence on May 9, 2021, in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Mrs. Tremblay was City Clerk for Saco and then Clerk of Courts for the Maine District Court in Saco and Biddeford, Maine.
Mrs. Tremblay was also preceded in death by: her four brothers, Theodore, William, Louis and Roland Gervais; and her stepson, Michael Tremblay.
She is survived by: her son, David A. Hickey (Eileen) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; her daughter, Maureen A. Macaleer of Ruckersville Virginia; her stepson, Mark (Ellen) Tremblay of Groton, Massachusetts; and Janice Tremblay of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; as well as two sisters, Edna White of Los Angeles, California and Jeanne Spurlock, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
She leaves behind eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held on Aug. 26 at Good Shepherd Parish in Saco followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Tom Caron: Looking ahead to an exciting second half for Red Sox
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Obituary: Vivian Tremblay
-
Nation & World
Biden attempts delicate balance between fighting rising crime, reforming police
-
Local & State
Report recommends reducing homeless shelter beds by investing in ‘diversion’ programs
-
Nation & World
Trump Organization removes indicted finance officer from dozens of subsidiaries