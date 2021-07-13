The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets.

Hospitals are responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Drop in or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or search online at www.redcross.org

Upcoming blood drives:

TUESDAY

Noon to 5 p.m., Kennebunk Masons, 159 Alfred Road, Kennebunk

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Preble 143, 16 Elm St., Sanford

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland

WEDNESDAY

1 to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row, Brunswick

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St., Freeport

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Salvation Army, 2 6th St., Old Orchard Beach

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland

THURSDAY

12:30 to 5 p.m., American Legion, 508 Elm St., Biddeford

1 to 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery

Noon to 5 p.m., Living Waters Assembly of God, 547 Wilton Road, Farmington

1 to 5:30 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland

1 to 6 p.m., MMC 995 Congress Street, 995 Congress St., Portland

1 to 6 p.m., Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Dr., Winslow

MONDAY, July 19

Noon to 5 p.m., St. Joseph Church downstairs hall at 178 Elm St., Route 1, Biddeford. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council No. 12941.

