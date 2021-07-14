Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions name Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year

The Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions Club has announced its Citizen and Business of the Year. Each year, an individual and business are chosen that personify good citizenship and have made outstanding contributions to the community at all levels.

Since 2013, Anne Smith, a primary care nurse practitioner for MidCoast Hospital, has been an active member of the North Yarmouth Fire Department. She is now an EMT and was previously the operator/engineer of the department’s primary attack engine. She currently serves as an administrative lieutenant, overseeing the department’s Live-In Student program for the last seven years. She has also volunteered on numerous committees, including the North Yarmouth Events Committee as well as helping to plan family friendly events at Skyline Farm.

Jim Guidi, the owner of Louie’s Grille, has consistently cared for the local community. Whether it was donating and delivering food to local seniors who were shut in, supporting local youth by donating to various school activities, supporting North Yarmouth’s Fun Day event, volunteering with the Lions Club or giving time and resources to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, Louie’s Grille illustrates how small businesses are an important contributor to not only our commerce but also to the needs of it’s community members.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Kathleen Decker Szakas is the new part-time minister at the Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, joining Pastor Priscilla Dreyman as co-ministers.

Decker Szakas was appointed to the Cape Church by the United Methodist New England Conference after serving as a full-time minister at the Highland Avenue UMC in Gardiner. She also has served in East Pittston and Dresden-Richmond. Prior to becoming a minister, Decker Szakas was a 20-plus year veteran in the Air Force after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy and beginning work as an Imagery Intelligence Officer. Decker Szakas lives in Winthrop.

The Telling Room, a literary arts education nonprofit that empowers youth through writing, welcomes Moises “Mo” Nuñez, Catherine Richards, Laura Shen and Bob Zager to the board of directors and welcomed three board members into roles as officers: Anya Endsley, president; Chelsea H. B. DeLorme, vice president; and Ninette Irabaruta, secretary.

Avesta Housing, a nonprofit provider of affordable housing in Maine and New Hampshire, announced the following staff hires and promotions: Andrew Altmaier, senior regional property manager; Rod Harmon, communications manager; Karissa Miller, technology support specialist, Nick Ridley, technology systems administrator; Molly Duda, promoted from senior property manager to regional property manager; Amanda Gilliam, promoted from senior regional property manager/interim director of property management to director of property management; Amy Grant-Thurlow, promoted from regional property manager to development and training manager; and Jessica Hinze, promoted from regional property manager to senior regional property manager.

Recognition

New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland presented several awards at its annual Employee Appreciation celebration June 28 through July 1. Patrick Pastor, CNA, of Cape Elizabeth, received The Comfort, Professionalism and Respect Award. Katie DeSantis of Portland, administrative assistant, was chosen as Employee of the Year. Osna Abdali, CRRN, infection preventionist, of Gorham, received the Leadership Award. Paige O’Brien, purchasing coordinator, of Portland, received the Rehabilitation Services Award. Lindsey Collins, CRRN, of Windham, was awarded the Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse of the Year Award. Along with these awards, NERHP honored staff members with years of service of five, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 35 years.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has made three strategic moves with a focus on the growing member base and the continued expansion of the mortgage business. Chris Perry was promoted to senior vice president real estate and commercial to oversee business lending and retail aspects of real estate lending. Gwen Godin, residential lending sales manager, a new hire, will provide support to mortgage loan officers and oversee strategies to successfully offer the best mortgage options for members. Jenn Benn, a new hire, will oversee the Contact Center and help to design and implement internal processes, allowing for a consistent member experience across the organization.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: