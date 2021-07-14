Brunswick Scout’s Eagle project exceeds goal

Joe Valliere’s Eagle Scout Project will not only come to pass, but will be felt and remembered at St. Ambrose Church in Richmond for many years to come, thanks to the generosity of parishioners and community members.

The 16-year-old from Brunswick has reached beyond his $10,000 goal in donations to replace the flooring of the narthex, chapel and altar at St. Ambrose Church. The extra donations will all go towards purchasing a new sound system for the church.

“Thank you all for your encouragement, donations and letters of thanks and praise to Joe,” said the Rev. Tom Murphy, pastor of All Saints Parish in Brunswick, of which St. Ambrose is a part. “It is inspirational to see parishioners support Joe’s effort. It reveals how much we love one another.”

When it came time to decide on an Eagle Scout Service Project, Valliere knew immediately which organization he wanted to help.

“The basis for every Eagle Scout project is it has to benefit your community. Giving back to the church seemed like a great idea because they have sponsored my troop and hosted our meetings on their property,” said Joe, a proud member of Troop 648 who has participated in the Scouts since the first grade. “The St. Ambrose project was a project that I thought I could successfully accomplish.”

Freeport graduates top Arrive Alive contest winners

Three Freeport High School graduates were named winners in the 17th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving.

Sydney Morrison and Liam Hornschild-Bear won first place and Emma Berry won second place for their entries depicting the dangers teenagers face when behind the wheel. Morrison’s stop-motion video focuses on texting and driving, Hornschild-Bear’s video game links reaction time to blood alcohol content and Berry’s painting shows the tragic aftereffects of drinking and driving. The Freeport natives were honored among the top 20 winners statewide at an awards ceremony in June.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who may enter a creative project of their choice. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second- and third-place winners receive a new iPad, and every student who enters receives fun prizes from the law firm. Since 2005, over 1,100 graduating seniors have entered the contest from 125 Maine high schools.

Dollars for scholars

The Maine Credit Union League and Synergent announced that a 2021 J. Thomas Gavin Scholarship has been awarded to Meaghan McBreairty, who graduated magna cum laude from Greely High School and will be attending the University of Maine – Orono. She plays trumpet and participated in her school’s morning jazz band, was a member of the field hockey team and an inductee of the National Honor Society and the French National Honors Society.

Freeport Community Services awarded Freeport High School seniors Jane Dawson and Leah Rusiecki with Betsy Ruff Scholarships. “This year’s scholarship award held a deep significance for us,” Interim Executive Director Liza Moore said. “Our founding director, Betsy Ruff, passed away this spring. Betsy was a major force behind FCS as it developed in those early years.” Dawson and Rusiecki have a demonstrated record of service to their community and each plans attend a college in the fall.

