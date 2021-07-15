BRUNSWICK – Kenneth Wilson, 90, died Thursday July 8, 2021.

He was born in Freeport, Maine on February 12, 1931, the son of Gilbert and Ada Wilson. He graduated from Freeport High School and the University of Maine at Orono in 1952, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. Upon graduation, he was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corp. for 35 years and Gilman Electric Supply for five years.

In 1951, he married Jean Craig. They had three children, Deborah, Mitchell, and Kimberly; four granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

With Westinghouse, Ken’s work required several moves, resulting in the family living in much of the Northeast. Upon retiring in 1992, Ken and Jean built a home on Flying Point in Freeport and lived there for 24 years before moving into a retirement community at Coastal Landing, Brunswick.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his three children, three granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Paul Hyman and Dr. Ben Lowenstein, the staff at Coastal Landing, the team of Linda’s Home Care, and CHANS Hospice for their support.

A private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Ken’s name.

