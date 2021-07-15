RICHMOND — A Richmond selectman was arrested Wednesday night on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and failing to stop for law enforcement.

The Richmond Police Department said Robert Bodge was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the allegations.

Bodge, 66, was spotted by police for his “erratic” vehicle operation on Alexander Reed Road in Richmond. He stopped on Stable Road, near his residence.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and will appear in court to answer the charges in September. Richmond Police Chief James Donnell said he did not know an exact court date for Bodge.

Bodge did not respond to email and phone call attempts for comment.

He was reelected to Richmond’s Selectboard in September 2020 after serving one full term and one half term. At the time, he said he divided his time between farming, cutting firewood and Port City Auto Auction. For nearly 4o years, he owned Bucky’s Auto Repair, which he sold.

Bodge is listed as the chairperson for the Richmond board of selectmen on the town website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: