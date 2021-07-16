Bridgton Community Band performs free concerts in July

The Bridgton Community Band will be performing free concerts for everyone to enjoy. They play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in the courtyard of the Bridgton Public Library and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, on the bandstand at the Stevens Brook Elementary School grounds. All are welcome and encouraged to come along and support our local musicians.

Secret garden tour

The Rufus Porter Museum will host a tour of local “secret” gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24. House and garden tours in previous years have been very popular and very well-reviewed by those who took part. Tickets for the tour, $30 for museum members and $35 for nonmembers, may be purchased at the museum, 121 Main St., or online at rufusportermuseum.org.

Book signing

Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Craig Grossi unintentionally made a canine friend while he was working intelligence for Marine reconnaissance in Afghanistan. He named the stray dog Fred, and their relationship became a life-changing event for both of them. Grossi has since authored two books about his connection with Fred, “Craig & Fred” and “Second Chances,” and folks can meet both Fred and Grossi at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, for a book signing at Tasteful Things on Depot Street. All profits from the book sales will go to benefit the local Harvest Hills Animal Shelter.

BRAG vendor fair

The Bridgton Recreation Advancement Group (BRAG) is hosting a vendor fair outside the Stevens Brook Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 as a fundraising event to support BRAG projects. All vendors are welcome to participate. Anyone interested in renting or reserving a space should contact Lyn at 408-2833.

Loons invade Gallery 302

Gallery 302 artists have worked their magic and decorated a flock of Maine loons in a variety of colors, materials and designs that will appeal to just about everyone. The results of their efforts are up for bid at the 2021 “Loon on the Run” online auction through Aug. 7. The winning bids will be announced at 4 p.m. Aug. 7 on the gallery’s Facebook Live page. The unique and expressive loons may be viewed at the gallery, 112 Main St., or online at gallery302auction.com. For more information, contact the gallery at 647-2787.

Ping pong

Bridgton now has four competition-quality ping pong tables, which were donated by local resident and organizer of the Bridgton ping pong program Bill Preis. The tables arrived in time for the Maine Senior Games Ping Pong tournament to be held at the Bridgton Town Hall, 26 North High St., on Aug.8. To learn more about the tournament and register, go to maineseniorgames.org. The Bridgton Community Ping Pong program runs from 1-4 p.m. Sundays at the Town Hall. Everyone is welcome; paddles and balls are provided.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: