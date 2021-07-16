Major League Baseball announced that Friday’s game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will be played as scheduled at Yankee Stadium.

FRIDAY’S GAME WHO: Red Sox (Rodriguez 6-5) at Yankees (Montgomery 3-4) WHEN: 7:05 p.m. TELEVISION: NESN

The league also announced makeup plans for Thursday’s postponement forced by a COVID breakout on the Yankees. That game has been reschduled as part of a split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The first game will be played at 1:05 p.m., followed by the previously scheduled 7:05 p.m. game.

Six members of the Yankees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan: Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who was expected to make his major league debut Thursday before that game was postponed, is not in Friday’s starting lineup for against Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox.

