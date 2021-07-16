Three people were injured when a deck collapsed in Westbrook on Friday night.
More than 10 people were on the deck of a single-family home on Cumberland Street when it collapsed. Three people were taken to the hospital, including one who had serious injuries, Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said. Eight people were evaluated at the scene but refused transport.
The deck was attached to the back of the ranch style home and was 1o to 12 feet off the ground.
“It appears that there was a significant structural issue with the deck and a lot of weight on it,” Turcotte said.
The fire and codes enforcement departments are investigating the cause of the collapse.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Delta variant takes hold in U.S. as coronavirus cases rise nearly 70%
-
Local & State
Westbrook deck collapse sends 3 to hospital
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox improve to 7-0 against Yankees this season with 4-0 win
-
Nation & World
Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, dies at 99
-
Sports
Sea Dogs winning streak reaches 11
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.