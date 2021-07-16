Three people were injured when a deck collapsed in Westbrook on Friday night.

More than 10 people were on the deck of a single-family home on Cumberland Street when it collapsed. Three people were taken to the hospital, including one who had serious injuries, Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said. Eight people were evaluated at the scene but refused transport.

The deck was attached to the back of the ranch style home and was 1o to 12 feet off the ground.

“It appears that there was a significant structural issue with the deck and a lot of weight on it,” Turcotte said.

The fire and codes enforcement departments are investigating the cause of the collapse.

