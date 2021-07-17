SCARBOROUGH – Gerald E. Burton passed away peacefully July 5, 2021 with his family at his side.

“Ged” or “Gerry”, as he was called, was born in Madison. He served in the USMC, attended diesel mechanic school in Boston and spent his career at Cummins Diesel in South Portland repairing all things Cummins from the big rigs, to lobster boats up and down the coast of Maine, to the ski lift at Wildcat Mountain in blinding blizzards. He and his wife, Joyce, eventually settled in Scarborough.

Gerry was loved by all who knew him for his upbeat personality, ready laugh and ability to make everyone he met feel special. He was always whistling or singing. He was a happy man!

Gerry is survived by his daughter, Kim Anthony; granddaughter, Shannon Whitmore-who was his very special “Bean” as he was her beloved “Boompa”; and son-in-law, Michael Whitmore; and long-time “sweetie”, Mary Martin.

He is predeceased by wife Joyce; daughter, Kelly; and brother, Clifton Burton.

THE TITLE

It cannot be inherited

Nor can it ever be purchased. You and no one alive can buy it for any price. It is impossible to rent and it cannot be lent. You alone and our own have earned it with your sweat, blood and lives.

You own it forever.

The Title

“United States Marine”

