TOKYO — Tokyo confirmed 1,410 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, exceeding 1,400 for the first time in about six months, when 1,485 cases were reported on Jan. 21.
The daily count in the capital topped 1,000 for the fourth straight day.
According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the daily tally was up by 460 from a week earlier and higher than the figure logged on the same day in the previous week for the 28th consecutive day.
The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients rose by six from Friday to 59. The seven-day moving average came to 1,012, an increase of 40.5 percent from the preceding seven-day period’s average of 720.1.
