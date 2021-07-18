PITTSBURGH — The New York Mets will place right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list because of right forearm tightness, Manager Luis Rojas announced on Sunday.

The Mets ace first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday. Taijuan Walker replaced him against Pittsburgh.

DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.

“I’m frustrated,” deGrom said. “I don’t know what else to say. I guess it’s good news whenever structurally, everything looks good, but … the level of frustration now is really high.”

He has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.

The Mets have not announced a corresponding transaction and Rojas said the team does not yet have a plan for who will start the first two games of a series at Cincinnati starting Monday.

The IL stint will be backdated. He will be eligible to return July 25, in the midst of a stretch of 18 games in 17 days for the Mets.

MARINERS: Outfielder Jake Fraley was placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive on Saturday.

Seattle Manager Scott Servais said before Sunday’s game that Fraley was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and that he has been quarantined. Fraley will be quarantined for at least 10 days from the day he first started showing symptoms.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

PADRES 10, NATIONALS 4: Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings, and the Padres won the completion of a game suspended the previous night because of a shooting outside the stadium in Washington.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had his third four-hit game of the season and scored twice for the Padres, and Tommy Pham had three hits and two walks.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 2: J.T. Realmuto’s two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Philadelphia a win at home in the completion of a suspended game.

BLUE JAYS 5, RANGERS 0: Hyun Jin Ryu threw a three-hitter for his third career shutout and Danny Jansen hit a home run to lead Toronto in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo, New York.

TIGERS 7, TWINS 0: Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as Detroit finished a weekend sweep of visiting Minnesota.

