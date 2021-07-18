NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Anna Titherington Nutter died on July 13, 2021.

Anna was born in Rockland on Sept. 26, 1988. She graduated from St. John’s High School in Houston and from Bowdoin College. She was pursuing a master’s degree from Yale University in Russian Studies.

Anna was extremely bright, energetic, adventurous, passionate, and curious. She never would have been called a “shrinking violent” and she never had to be asked a second time on how she thought, felt, or how the world should be. She will be missed more than words can convey.

She was deeply loved by her father, James Nutter and her stepmother, Lucy; her mother, Jeanne Titherington; her brother, John; her grandfather, Fred Bloom and her grandmother Diana Nutter; her uncles and aunts Andrew and Sheila Bloom, Nick and Katie Bloom, John Ward and Ashley Junkin, Chris and Kathryn Nutter; and many nieces and nephews.

A service to honor Anna’s life will be held at the Emmanuel Chapel at St. Luke’s Cathedral in Portland at 11 a.m. on July 21.

Anna had a deep and abiding faith, and we give great thanksgiving that she has been received into the loving and merciful hands of Almighty God.

